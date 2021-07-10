3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire in which three terrorists were killed, the official said.

The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he added. (Agency)