Doyen Of Ayurveda Dr PK Warrier Dies At 100

Malappuram (Kerala): Doyen of Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (KAS) Dr PK Warrier died on Saturday, family sources said. He was 100.

KAS sources said Dr Warrier breathed his last around noon.

In his lifetime spanning a century, he treated tens of thousands of patients from across the globe and his patients included former presidents and former prime ministers of India and abroad.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly M B Rajesh condoled the death of the “patriarch” of Ayurvedic medicine. (Agency)