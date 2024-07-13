2 training courses conclude at PTTI Vijaypur

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, July 13: Two significant training courses concluded at the Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, aiming to enhance the skills and capabilities of the police personnel.

The concluded courses were a “2-week Refresher Course followed by a 12-week PWCC-Level-II” and a “one-month SSG/SSF Refresher Course.”

Police personnel from the Telecommunication wing participated in the PWCC course, while personnel from various other units of J&K Police attended the SSG/SSF refresher course.

The primary objective of these courses was to hone the technical and field skills of the police personnel, ensuring they can perform their duties more effectively.

In his valedictory address, SSP PTTI Vijaypur, Dushyant Sharma, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted that the PWCC Level-II trainees were introduced to the latest tools and techniques in wireless communication, significantly enhancing their technical proficiency.

Meanwhile, the SSG/SSF refresher course participants were trained in crisis management, reaction drills, evacuation procedures, anti-ambush techniques, tactical positioning, and medical contingencies.

Additionally, they learned essential Do’s and Don’ts and precautionary measures for performing PSO duties, which will undoubtedly improve their field performance.

The event was attended by key officials including Zia-ul-Haq, DySP Outdoor, Inspector Ram Lal (CLI/ course coordinator SSG refresher course), Inspector Surrinder Singh CDI, Inspector Javeed Ahmad (RI), Inspector Himanshu Dutt (CTI), SI Shiban Lal (course coordinator PWCC), and SI Sulinder Singh (SM) of PTTI Vijaypur.