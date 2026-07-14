2 tractors seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police today seized two tractors involved in illegal mining during an enforcement drive at Dargam Nallah in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

According to police spokesperson, the operation was carried out as part of continued efforts "to curb illegal mining and safeguard natural resources."

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The spokesperson said police seized tractor registration number JK13C-0204, driven by Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar of Naidkhai, and another tractor bearing registration number CH-T052722629CP, driven by Yasir Hassan Wani, son of Ghulam Hassan Wani of Dargam. "Both the vehicles have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the provisions of the MMDR Act have been initiated," the spokesperson said.

Police will continue to take strict legal action against those involved in illegal mining activities that threaten the environment and public resources, the spokesperson added.