2 Terrorist Associates Arrested In J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar, Jan 17: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two terrorist associates at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, and recovered explosive materials from their possession, officials said on Monday.

Police said that based on a specific input, Awantipora Police along with Army’s 42 RR and CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana.

Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active terrorists in Tral and Awantiprora areas,” police said.

“Moreover, both the arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based self styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks.”

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated. (Agencies)