2 Soldiers Martyred, Two Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Sept 13: Two soldiers were martyred and two injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, police officials said.

There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, they said.

More details awaited……