Two Soldiers Martyred, Four Others Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Two Army personnel died while four others were injured during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a forest in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The conflict occurred during a cordon and search operation that was initiated by the security forces based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of terrorists in the remote Ahlan Gagarmandu forest.

Two civilians were also injured in the crossfire, officials said.

According to them, the skirmish began when a group of terrorists opened fire at the joint search parties comprising Army troopers, including para commandos, and local police.

In the ensuing gun battle, six Army personnel and two civilians were injured, officials said, adding the injured soldiers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital where two died shortly after arrival.

The remaining injured personnel and civilians are receiving medical attention, they said.

Reinforcements have been deployed in the area and operations to locate and neutralise the fleeing terrorists are underway, the latest officials said.

This encounter is a grim reminder of a similar operation in the general area of Kokernag last September, during which four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and Deputy SP Humayun Bhat were killed in the week-long engagement with terrorists.

Two terrorists, including a senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were also neutralised during that operation.

Security forces have ramped up their efforts in the woods of Kokernag after an encounter in Doda district on July 15 that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, including a captain.

It is believed that the terrorists involved in the recent Anantnag incident may have crossed over from Kishtwar district after escaping the confrontation in Doda.

The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the operation on social media platform X, stating, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF in the general area of Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and a firefight ensued.”

The Army also reported the injuries to the civilians, condemning the “indiscriminate, desperate, and reckless” firing by the terrorists during the ongoing operation. The injured civilians have received immediate medical aid and have been evacuated for further treatment, it said.

The situation remains tense as security forces continue their pursuit of the terrorists in the area. (Agencies)