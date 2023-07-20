2 Soldiers Injured After Tree Falls On Moving Army Truck In J&K’s Ramban

JAMMU, July 20: Two Indian Army soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, after a tree fell on a moving army truck in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

An official said that a moving army truck came under a falling tree near Nachilana on Srinagar-Jammu national highway today morning.

He said two soldiers, including the driver, were injured in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital at a nearby army camp for treatment.