2 siblings, OGW arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police today arrested two brothers along with 6 live grenades in main market in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of a militant outfit was also arrested in Kupwara.

Police said that based on a specific information regarding the movement of some individuals, Kupwara police established a special Naka in Kupwara main market.

“During the searches two persons were found in suspicious condition and on seeing the search party they tried to escape from the spot. However, they were chased and apprehended”, police said.

The apprehended persons on preliminary questioning disclosed their identity as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam son of Mangta Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam son Mangta Hajam—both residents of Khawarpara area of Tangdhar.

“On their personal search, six live grenades were recovered from their possession which they were supposed to provide to militants”, police said.

A case (FIR No. 160/2021 U/s 3/4 Explosive Substance Act) has been registered in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation has been set into motion.

Police today arrested a militant associate along with incriminating material at Dorussa area of Sogam in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that based on specific information regarding the movement of ANEs, Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF established Naka at Wani-Dorussa, Sogam.

“During search/ checking one person was found in suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party”, the spokesman said.

He added that the apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Abdul Rashad Lone son of Gulam Mustafa Lone of Nagam Karen in Kupwara.

“On his personal search, arms and ammunition including three grenades and 58 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from his possession”, the spokesman said.

He further said that in this context Case FIR No. 27/2021 U/s 7/25 Arms Act & 3/4 Explosive Substance Act has been registered in Police Station Sogam and further investigation into the matter is under process.