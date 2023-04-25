2 notorious drug peddlers detained, poppy cultivation destroyed

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Apr 25: Doda Police has booked two notorious drug peddlers and lodged them in District Jail Bhaderwah.

They have been identified as Umesh Kumar, son of Bishamber Lal, resident of Barshalla, Tehsil Thathri and Khalid Rehman, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Phagsoo, A/P Thathri.

Giving details, Police said that a number of complaints were being received at Police Station Thathri against the duo for their involvement in drug peddling and also alluring the young generation to consume as well as supply drugs besides getting other youth involved in drug addiction.

Acting on these complaints, Police swung into action and a detailed report regarding their involvement in drugs smuggling was prepared. Thereafter, a Police party, led by Inspector, Amrit Katoch, SHO Thathri, apprehended the accused and produced them before the Executive Magistrate Class 1st Thathri where from they were sent to District Jail Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, continuing its war against drug abuse, Doda Police destroyed poppy cultivation in Phagsoo (Thathri) in presence of Tehsildar Phagsoo.

According to Police, Police Station Thathri came to know about cultivation of poppy plants at village Lotera (Kahila) tehsil Phagsoo. Acting swiftly, a joint team of Police and Civil Administration reached the spot and destroyed the poppy plants.

In this connection, case FIR number 33/2023, under relevant section of law has also been registered at Police Station Thathri.