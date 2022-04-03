2 non-locals shot and injured in Pulwama

Srinagar : Two non-locals were shot at and injured by suspected militants in Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A police official told that the gunmen attacked the duo, both residents of Pathankote this evening. Immediately, he said, the duo—one of the driver and another conductor of poultry vehicle, was shifted to sub district hospital

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama Dr B S Tullah told that one of the injured, Surinder, has bullet injury on left side of chest and he has been referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment.

Another Dheraj Dutta has injuries in leg and under treatment.