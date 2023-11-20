2 Minor Girls Among 4 Dead In Two Separate Accidents In J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Nov 20: Four people, including two minor girls, were killed in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, police said on Monday.

Surjeet Kumar (40) and his daughter Sonali (11) of Shab-e-Check village of Rajbagh were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck at Lakhanpur on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway around 12.45 pm, a police official said.

They were returning to their village from Pathankot when their motorcycle was hit by the Jammu-bound truck, the official said.

In another accident, a woman and her granddaughter were killed when they were hit by an unknown motorcycle near Sadq-e-Check on the highway on Sunday evening, the official said.

While seven-year-old Sameera died on the spot, her grandmother Santosh (50) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

In Udhampur, Meanwhile, a woman was killed and seven others injured when two private cars collided at Garnai near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday, the official said.

The condition of two of the injured persons was stated to be serious, the official said. (Agencies)