2 militants surrender

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 22 : Two newly recruited militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) who were involved in the killing of Personal Security Officer (PSO) of PDP leader in Srinagar surrendered before security forces after a brief encounter in Yaripora belt of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district this morning.

The IGP said that these militants were involved in the killing of police man Manzoor Ahmad at Asthan Mohalla Natipora. Manzoor was PSO of PDP leader Haji Parviaz Ahmad.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that on a specific information about the presence of militants in the area, joint team of security forces including 34 RR, CRPF and police cordoned off Tongdouno area of Kulgam district.

He said that as the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, triggering an encounter. He said that after finding that both militants are locals, their families were brought to the spot who persuaded them to surrender.

The arrested militants have been identified as Yawar Ahmad Wagay son of Aijaz Ahmad Wagay resident of Reban Shopian who was missing since September 24 this year and Amir Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Hattipora Yaripora in district Kulgam who was missing since October 6 this year.

Kumar said that there was a militant hideout inside the house which was later destroyed. “One AK-47 rifle, two pistols and a few grenades besides some incriminating materials were also recovered,” he said.

He said that the house owner Suleman Bhat son of Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat is being booked providing shelter to militants.

The IGP has yet again congratulated the joint team of police and forces for showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of two misguided youth. He said that the local misguided youth are always welcomed to return to the mainstream.

“This year has been successful as many of them are returning and has reiterated his appeal to them to shun the path of violence. It is pertinent to mention here that so far 12 militants have been successfully persuaded to surrender during live encounters,” he said.

He said that police is committed to provide full support to such militants who lay down their arms and surrender.