2 militants killed in Shopian

Man shot dead, SPO succumbs

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 3: Two militants were killed while third fled away during a brief shootout in South Kashmir’s Shopian district today as a man was shot dead by unknown persons and a Special Police Officer, who was critically injured in an accidental fire, succumbed.

Police said that last night, security forces at a checkpoint on Shopian Turkawangom Road at Mool Chitragam intercepted a Tavera vehicle. “However, the terrorists boarding the vehicle opened fire from inside on security forces which was retaliated”, they added.

They said that in the retaliation process one militant identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an active associate Sajad Ahmad, who was driving the vehicle, were killed. “Both of them were the residents of Kulgam. Moreover one terrorist taking advantage of darkness managed to flee from spot”, police said. Click here to watch video

According to police records, Firdous Bhat was a listed militant.

The bodies of both the militants were handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes”, police said.

Security forces today cordoned off Tarigam village in district Kulgam after inputs about presence of militants in the village. The troops conducted house to house searches but no militants were found. The residents protested and pelted stones on the troops leading to clashes. The operation was later called off.

And a Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured critically in an accidental fire at Kadipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

Nazir Ahmad Ganaie (SPO) was hit by a bullet after his service rifle went off accidentally inside the SOG Camp at Kadipora today afternoon.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards him and shifted the injured SPO to district hospital Anantnag.

The cop was shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital Badamibagh, Srinagar where he succumbed.

A 32-year old man was shot dead by unknown persons at Panthachowk area on outskirts of Srinagar City this evening.

Unknown persons opened firing on Sameer Ahmad Wani son of Mohd Yousuf Wani of Khanmoh. He suffered a bullet injury in upper side of his chest and was rushed to SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Soon after the incident a joint team of Army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

His brother who was working in a Cement factory as a driver, died recently and Wani was fighting case of his brother in the court of law against the factory.