2 militants killed in Anantnag encounter

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest area in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Tuesday.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and CRPF on Tuesday in Kachwan forest in Anantnag.

However, when security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons.

The security forces retaliated ensuing in an encounter, they said, adding two militants were killed in the exchange of fire.

They said bodies of both the militants have been recovered. “Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site,” they added. (AGENCIES)