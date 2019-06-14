2 militants killed, 4 recruits held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: Two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight at Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

A joint team of Army’s 55 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon at Braw Bandina area of Awantipora today morning. The operation was launched after credible inputs about presence of militants in the village.

As the search operation was in progress, the hiding militants fired on the search party leading to a gun battle. Two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter along with AK-47 and one pistol. Click here to watch video

The slain militants were identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu alias Abu Zarar of Naina Litter Pulwama and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore.

“Both the slain militants as per police records were affiliated with LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in attacks including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” a police spokesman said.

“According to police records, Irfan was part of groups involved in planning and executing series of militant attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. He was involved in case FIR No 35 of 2018 pertaining to attack on security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan also lost his life. Tasaduk as per the police records was involved in Case FIR No 27/2019 of police station Pantha Chowk pertaining to killing of civilian. Several crime cases were registered against them,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, after conducting all legal formalities the bodies of the slain militants were handed over to their respective families for last rites. In the meantime, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain militants at their native places and were later buried amid pro-freedom slogans.

And in North Kashmir’s Boniyar area of Uri, four newly-recruited militants, including two south Kashmir youth, were arrested by the security forces when they were trying to ex-filtrate.

Based on a specific input about the movement of the newly recruited group which was on its way to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) via upper reaches of Limber area in Boniyar, a joint team of 161 TA Army, Baramulla police and 53 Bn of CRPF apprehended all of them last night.

They were identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, 22, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone, 19, son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapren Shopian, Sameer Bhat, 18, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra, 19, son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

After questioning by the Army they were handed over to the police for further investigation is going on.