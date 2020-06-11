2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives.

Ten hand grenades, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from the duo, identified as Aamir Hussain Wani (26) and Wasim Hassan Wani (27) of Shopian, the police said. (AGENCIES)