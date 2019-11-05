2 Kathua residents among 5 killed in Ramban mishap

* Car plunges into gorge

Ajay Raina

RAMBAN, Nov 5: In a tragic accident, five persons including two hailing from district Kathua were killed when the Swift Dzire car they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into 400 feet deep Bisleri Nallah near Devsole in Panthial area on Jammu Srinagar National Highway this evening.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK02BW-7089 was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into 400 feet deep Bisleri Nullah near Devsole in Panthial area on Jammu Srinagar National Highway, falling under the jurisdiction of Ramsoo Police Station.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals and Quick Rescue Teams from Ramsoo started rescue operation.

After hectic efforts, the scattered dead bodies of the deceased persons were located and retrieved from the Bisleri Nallah.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to District Hospital (DH) Ramban for autopsy, which will be conducted tomorrow morning.

After completing medical and legal formalities, the dead bodies of the deceased will be handed over to family members for last rites tomorrow.

Four deceased persons have been identified as Sushil Kumar (32), son of Vijay Kumar of District Samba, Avtar Singh (48), son of Ram Singh of Jammu, Vikram Singh (29), son of Dharam Singh and Sikander Singh (33), son of Uttam Singh, both residents of Hiranagar, Kathua, while the identity of the fifth deceased, who was driving the vehicle, was not ascertained till last reports were compiled.

It is assumed that the accident took place whether due to rash and negligent driving or the driver has failed to negotiate a sharp curve, police sources said.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramban Sanjay Parihar told the EXCELSIOR that five persons lost their lives in this tragic accident as their vehicle plunged into Bisleri Nullah near Devsole in Panthial area on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

“The bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the Bisleri Nullah and shifted to District Hospital (DH) Ramban. The bodies will be handed over to family members for last rites after completing medical and legal formalities tomorrow”, he added.

“A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Ramsoo Police Station and investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind this tragic accident”, Parihar informed.

When asked about the reason behind the accident, Parihar said that the reason can be ascertained once the investigation is completed.