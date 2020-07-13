2 JeM militants killed, woman injured

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13 : Two militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed while as a woman was injured in an encounter in Srigufwara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

An official said that as the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering an encounter.

“During the exchange of fire, two militants were killed and a woman living near the encounter site received bullet injuries. One militant is said to be local while the other is a foreigner”, police said.

He identified the injured woman as Arifa Jan daughter of Late Ghulam Mohammad, who is a Government teacher by profession.

Pertinently, 130 local as well as non-local militants including some top commanders like Riyaz Naikoo of Hizbul Mujahideen, Qari Yasir of JeM, Hyder of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Burhan Koka of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in this year so far.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the internet services have been snapped in Anantnag district

Police spokesman said that bodies of the militants were retrieved from the site of encounter. One of the slain militants has been identified as Nasir alias Shahbaz alias Baz Bai, a Pakistan resident, ‘A’ category militant, while the identification of the other slain militant is being ascertained.

“Arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. Search in the area is in progress,” police said.

Keeping in view the present COVID situation, the dead bodies of the slain militants shall be sent to Baramulla for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA. “In case any family claims the slain militant to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Baramulla,” police said.