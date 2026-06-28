2 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: Police today arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Pulwama and Anantnag districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession during separate operations.

In Pulwama, a police party from Police Station Kakapora intercepted a suspect during naka checking at Kakapora Bridge. Police said the individual attempted to flee but was apprehended. The accused was identified as Muzamil Gul, a resident of Samboora.

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During his search, police recovered 1.460 kilograms of charas in stick form and 2.5 grams of a brown sugar-like substance. In a separate operation in Anantnag, police intercepted a motorcycle at Hugam Crossing under the jurisdiction of Police Station Srigufwara.

A search led to the recovery of approximately 6.09 grams of charas from the rider, identified as Huzaif Bhat of Poshkreeri.

Police said the accused also appeared to be under the influence of narcotic substances and was taken to a hospital for a preliminary medical examination, where he tested positive for drug consumption.

Cases under relevant provisions of law have been registered at the respective police stations, and investigations are underway to trace the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.