2-day ‘Asikni Bhaderkashi Utsav’ concludes in Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Feb 25: Two-day long ‘Asikni Bhaderkashi Utsav’ which impressively showcased the potential of district Doda in general and Bhaderwah area in particular in the tourism sector, concluded today.

The successful culmination of the event has brought the Bhaderwah as all weather and round the year tourist destination, on tourism map. The Utsav witnessed footfall of thousands of people from all over the country, along with some foreign tourists.

First of its kind traditional fashion show, Snow Wresting (Kushti), Snow Cricket, Snow Football and Local Lathbazi showed the enthusiasm of the people who visited Jai Valley in these two days. Mesmerizing performance of renowned Kabul Bukhari, local artists, Band of Bhaderwah and others spellbound the audience.

Rafting at Shibnote, Paragliding at Lake View Resort Gatha, Hot air balloon at Jai Valley, Snow Scooters, Snow Cycling, Snow Sledging, Snow Skiing and Snow Trekking made the day of the tourists. The events have been instrumental in highlighting the local culture and tradition also. Various prizes were distributed amongst the winners, who took part in various competitions including football, wrestling competition, snow cricket etc.

The winter festival is being celebrated every year in the Bhaderwah Valley from last many years and it is one of the biggest annual events of the District’s tourism calendar. This year District Administration and Tourism Department had made special efforts to ensure that tourists coming here feel the experience never before in hospitality, facilities, and activities.

The two-day Utsav was organized by District Administration Doda in collaboration with Tourism Department BDA and Indian Army 4RR under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to expose the tourists to a confluence of Bhaderwahi and Doda’s ethnic arts, crafts, cuisines and engage them in fun activities besides entertaining them with performances by various celebrity artists.

The Utsav was thrown open yesterday by Major General Ajay Kumar GOC CIF(D) along with Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan in presence of Brig Samir K Palande Commander 9 Sector RR, Col Rajat Parmar CO 4RR, Col Ankur Sharma CO 10RR, Col Nishant Sanwal Commandant CBS Bhalra, Principal GMC Doda Pooja Vimesh ,Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Sharma Mehta, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, DDT Publicity Abdul Jabbar and other dignitaries.