2 CRPF men martyred, militant killed

Jammu: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and one militant was killed after militants attacked a CRPF party at KP road Anantnag this evening.

A senior Police officer said that two militants appeared at KP Road Anantnag and fired at the CRPF party deployed there. He said that two CRPF personnel were martyred and one militant was also shot dead.

He said that they are looking for another militant who is hiding in the area.