Two CRPF jawans attain martyrdom, 4 injured in Anantnag militant attack

SRINAGAR: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans attain martyrdom and four others were injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Wednesday.

According to official sources, militants attacked a CRPF patrolling party on KP road in Anantnag, resulting in injuries to six jawans. “The jawans were immediately rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead,” they said.

The exchange of fire between militants and security forces was still going on when reports last came in.

“Additional security forces have been rushed to cordon-off the area to foil any attempts by militants to escape,” the sources added.

