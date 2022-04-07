2 civilians sustain bullet injuries in leg amid altercation with army in J&K’s Handwara

Srinagar, April 7: Two civilians sustained bullet injuries in leg following an altercation between locals and army while later was making video of afternoon prayers in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that when the people were entering inside Masjid at Jamia Jadeed Main Chowk Handwara, army soldiers were making their video. There was firing and two civilians were injured and sustained bullet wounds in leg.

A top police officer said that soldiers of 21 RR had gone to Jamia Masjid Handwara for video making of Namaz (prayers). “Some people objected and then there was altercation between army and civilians,” the officer said, adding, “During altercation there has been accidental fire and two persons received injury in leg. Both are stable.”

The injured identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara, have been hospitalized. (Agencies)