2 booked for ‘selling’ 1993 blasts convict Yakub Memon’s grave

MUMBAI, Sept 12: Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly selling the grave of Yakub Memon, the only convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case to be hanged, an official said on Saturday.

Memon was buried at Marine Lines Bada Kabrastan in south Mumbai on July 30, 2015 after he was hanged in Nagpur central jail.

“A relative of Memon had approached the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in March with a complaint that his grave has been sold,” the official said.

“The Memon family has been given total seven ‘otthas’ (graves) at the cemetery. The complaint said that besides Yakub’s, three more graves given to the family were sold at Rs five lakh collectively,” he said.

Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) was registered against two persons on March 19 this year- one of them a trustee and another manager of Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, under which the Muslim Bada Qabrastan is registered, he said.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, police have launched a probe into the case now,” he said. Yakub, a chartered accountant by profession was the younger brother of another 1993 blast accused, Tiger Memon. (PTI)