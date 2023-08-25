1st batch of pilgrims leaves for Manimahesh Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 25: To perform the pilgrimage of Manimahesh, thousands of pilgrims left Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Bhadarwah for Himachal as the annual Manimahesh pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Manimahesh in Chamba (HP) has started today.

The pilgrims will move on foot for the holy pilgrimage avoiding any transport facility.

While proceeding towards Manimahesh the pilgrims will stay at Bheja, a village en-route Manimahesh, for night.

It takes about 15 days by foot to reach the holy shrine of Manimahesh in Chamba.

The pilgrims were flagged off by District Development Councillor, Thakur Yudhvir and president of Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Varinder Razdan along with people from all walks of life who also prayed for their happy and prosperous pilgrimage.

Adequate security arrangements, drinking water facilities, medicare facilities and other required facilities were put in place well in advance by the administration for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.

Free Langars have also been installed by various devotees en-route the holy shrine of Manimahesh.

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of pilgrims from Bhaderwah use this particular route for the pilgrimage and they pay obeisance at the holy shrine orf Manimahesh.