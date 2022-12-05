17 injured as bus turns turtle in Rajouri

JAMMU, Dec 5 : At least 17 persons, who were part of a marriage ceremony, were injured in a road accident in Rajouri district on Monday morning.

An official said that the accident took place when a bus, carrying “Baraatis” turned turtle near Tarkundi LoC road.

He said at least 17 persons were injured in the accident and they were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The official added condition of five of the injured persons is stated to be serious. (KNO)