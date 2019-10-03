17 grenades seized in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Army and police today recovered 17 Chinese hand grenades from Khara Gali in Loran area of Poonch district and destroyed a hideout.

When contacted, SSP Poonch Romesh Angral told the Excelsior that Army and police conducted joint search operation at Khara Gali in Loran area this morning on specific information and destroyed a hideout of the militants.

Seventeen Chinese hand grenades were recovered from the hideout. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Police have started investigations to ascertain identity of the persons responsible for keeping grenades in the hideout.