160 fresh covid-19 cases, one death reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, July 28: Jammu and Kashmir reported 160 new covid-19 cases even as one person succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 60 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Valley, taking the case tally to 321026.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla 20, Budgam 12, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 8, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 6, Doda 8, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 7, Ramban 7 and Reasi 14.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag. The CD cases include male (43) from HMT, male (40) from Guzarbal, male (14) from Prichoo Pul, male (45) from Sirnoo Pul, female (70) from Tumlihal Pul, male (25) from Chakoora Pul, female (56) from Tral, female (50) from Kuchmulla, female (27) from Charsoo, female (15) from Doompora Pul, female (32) from Samboora, two males (23, 26) from B B Cantt Srg, female (48) from Lal Bazar Srg, two males (79, 98) and female (47) from Srg, male (45) from Pulwama, two males (75, 33) and female (70) from NA, male (30) from Drabgam, female (32) and male (45) from Batmaloo, male (25) from Bemina, male (42) and female (14) from Khanyar, male (39) from Hyderpora, male (37) from Zakura, female (50) from SR Gunj and female (42) from Baramulla.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (22) from NA, female (27) from Jablipora Bij, male (48) from Tailwani, female (34) from Brienty, male (26) from Khanpora, female (62) from Kadder, male (68) from Aoudasoo, male (60) from Gadal Ang, female (60) from Nasoo Ang, male (70) from Kokernag Ang and male (20) from Fohar Siligam.

While there was one fresh death due to the virus, so far 4376 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2140 in Jammu and 2236 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 144 more COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours have recovered— 43 from Jammu Division and 101 from Kashmir, taking the number of people who have recovered in J&K to 315511. With this, there are now 1139 active cases—434 in Jammu and 705 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (Agencies)