144 new Covid cases, 126 recoveries, no death in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Aug 21: New cases outnumbered recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 144 new cases and 126 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours, but there was no Covid related death in the union territory.

Officials said 144 people tested positive on Saturday, 47 from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir division while 126 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 43 from Jammu division and 83 from Kashmir division.

No Covid related death was reported on Saturday. So far, 4,401 people have died due to the coronavirus in J&K.

A total of 43 cases of black fungus have also come to light here till date.

So far, 324,095 people have been infected with the virus out of which 318,535 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,159 out of which 429 are from Jammu division and 730 are from Kashmir division. (Agencies)