143 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported In J&K

JAMMU, Sept 25: Jammu and Kashmir reported 143 new covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

35 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 108 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case count to 328881. There was one death due to the virus, from Jammu division, during the time, taking fatality count to 4421—2173 in Jammu and 2248 in Kashmir. (Agencies)