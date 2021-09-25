Advisor Baseer Khan inaugurates M S Dhoni Academy in Srinagar

Calls it a big leap in the field of Cricket in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today launched the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy at DOON International School (DIS) Srinagar.

Chairman DIS, Showkat Hussain Khan, Principal DIS, Mehfooz Aslam, Managing Director Aarka Sports Management, Mihir Diwakar, coaches and players of international repute were present on the launching ceremony.

Advisor Baseer Khan who was Chief Guest on the occasion said that it is a big moment for the entire Union Territory that M S Dhoni Cricket Academy has come to Srinagar. “The Academy will provide an opportunity to the aspiring and budding cricketers and a perfect coaching venue with modern infrastructure for the cricket lovers to groom young cricketing talent in Kashmir under the supervision of expert coaches and the legendary master M S Dhoni, for the first time,” Advisor said.

Advisor said it is going to be one of the biggest platform for cricket enthusiasts in the valley and will provide an opportunity to hone the cricketing skills of the aspiring cricketers.

He said that the academy which is being established as a chain of academies will have an overwhelming response over a period of time and is the best thing that has happened to cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor Baseer Khan said that he is confident that the academy will produce world class cricketers from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir who will represent the country at national and international levels.

He said that the people of UT have a special attraction for sports and cricket happens to be at the top.

He also said that the launching of the academy will be remembered from the perspective of cricket lovers and this is a happy moment for cricketers in the UT.

Mihir Diwakar while giving a brief of the progress of the M S Dhoni Academy said that the aim of the academy is to benefit the student community and promote their cricketing skills to the next level.

Principal DOON said the school is leaving no stone unturned to promote sporting excellence in cricket in the valley. He expressed gratitude to the Advisor Baseer Khan for his support and lauded his contribution to the field of Cricket.

On the occasion, a felicitation ceremony was also held during which students were felicitated by the Advisor as a recognition of their excellent performances.