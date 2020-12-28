140 DDC members take oath across 10 districts in Jammu division

JAMMU: Newly elected members of the 10 District Development Councils in Jammu division took oath of office on Monday, marking the establishment of the three-tier panchayati raj system.

According to a Government spokesperson, the members took oath in their respective district headquarters.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan administered the oath to the 14 DDC members, including five women, at a function here. Four of them took oath in Dogri language, six in Hindi, three in English and one in Punjabi.

Similar swearing-in ceremonies took place in Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi and Poonch districts. (AGENCIES)