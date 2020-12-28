Army soldier injured in Shopian encounter succumbs in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: An Army soldier, who was critically injured in an encounter, in which two militants were killed in south Kashmir district of Shopian last week, succumbed in a hospital on Monday.

Official sources said here that two soldiers were injured and as many militants affiliated to Al-Badar were killed in an encounter at Kanigam in Shopain on Saturday.

‘The injured soldiers were immediately taken to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,’ they said.

After battling for life for about three days, one of the two injured soldiers succumbed at the Army base hospital on Monday evening, the sources added. (AGENCY)