13,555 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath shrine

SRINAGAR: The annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas was progressing smoothly as 13,555 pilgrims pay obeisance at the holy cave on Thursday, an official spokesman said on Thursday evening.

He said on the 11th day of the yatra since commencement of annual pilgrimage, 13,555 pilgrims, including women and Sadhus have darshan of the self made Ice Shivlingam.

He said with this a total of 1,44,058 yatries had the darshan of the Shivlingam. (AGENCIES)