132 passengers airlifted between Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: As many as 132 passengers were airlifted to and from the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

A total of 114 passengers, including four infants were airlifted in two An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, they said.

Giving further details, they said 40 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil, as many from Jammu to Kargil, 19 from Kargil to Srinagar, 12 from Kargil to Jammu and three from Kargil to Chandigarh.

Separately, 15 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and three from Kargil to Srinagar in Pawan Hans helicopters, the officials added. (Agency)