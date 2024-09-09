13 Pakistani policemen injured in clash with mob

Karachi, Sept 9: At least 13 policemen were injured in Pakistan after they clashed with a mob protesting against the disappearance of a youth in the Badin district of the Sindh province, according to the police.

The incident took place in the Allah Khan Magsi village on Saturday.

“The policemen were injured after they tried to disperse a mob of angry tribesmen from the Magsi clan who were protesting the disappearance of one of their youth,” a senior police official said.

The youth was picked up by the police in connection with a motorcycle theft and disappeared from the lockup on Saturday.

The mob got violent when the police claimed the youth was freed by a group of armed men, who took him with them.

“The mob attacked the police with bricks and sticks, and they also damaged the police station and vehicles parked at the station,” Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Ahmed said.

As the police tried to disperse the crowd of people, 13 policemen were injured and sent to hospital, he said. (PTI)