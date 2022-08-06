13 injured as minibus rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 6: Thirteen passengers were injured when a minibus, they were travelling in, rolled down into a gorge near Roua Da Bagh on Barmeen – Udhampur road, here this morning.

The minibus, bearing registration number JKO2T-5686, was on its way from Barmeen to Udhampur when it skidded off the road and rolled down near Roua Da Bagh because of bad condition on the PMGSY road.

Incharge PP Ghordi, SI Ridham along with locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Udhampur.

The injured were identified as Kalasho Devi (40) wife of Des Raj of Hartarayan, Rajesh Kumar (30) son of Kartar Singh of Hartaryan, Babloo Sharma (30) son of Des Raj of Osso Kaldi, Rajinder Singh son of Kartar Singh of Hartaryan, Soni Devi (24) wife of Ravi Singh of Barmeen, Ashok Kumar (50) son of Birbal Singh of Barmeen, Madhu Devi (19) daughter of Darshan Singh of Barmeen, Neha Sharma (19) daughter of Sham Lal of Barmeen, Shivani (19) daughter of Som Raj of Hartaryan, Sachine Sharma (19) son of Bodh Raj of Hartaryan, Sachine Singh (18) son of Ramesh Kumar of Barmeen, Suraj Kumar (20) Mohan Lal of Pakhlai and Arun Jamwal (20) son of Satpual Singh of Parowa Jagir Ghordi.

Condition of all the injured was stated to be stable.