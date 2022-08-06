AAP takes out ‘Padyatras’ in all Assembly constituencies of Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: In order to expose alleged anti youth policies of Bhartiya Janta Party and failure of Government on recruitment front which has put Jammu and Kashmir on top in list of lack of employment, Aam Aadmi Party today organised Padyatras in all Assembly segments of Jammu province .

This was first of its kind provincial level protest in which all the forty three Assembly segments were covered by AAP with thousands of party leaders, workers and common masses taking part in these rallies.

Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP and J&K administration have badly failed on n recruitment aspects and the only thing which youth of Jammu and Kashmir have received from BJP leaders are big promises of large scale employment avenues and paper run horses of job figures which exist nowhere on ground.

“All BJP leaders that include Union Home Minister had promise the youth that they will get big avenues of employment but party has failed in last eight years since BJP was voted to power in 2014 and later LG administration took over the Union Territory which is also an unofficial Government of the party,” AAP leaders said.

They further alleged that youth of J&K have only received scams in terms of recruitment with the result protests of recruitment aspirants are going on across the UT while the retired Government employees too are also pushed to the receiving end with no payments made available to them under their retirement benefits as treasuries across Jammu and Kashmir are in drought.

AAP also accused BJP of taking no strong action against those involved in recruitment scams while media reports are suggesting involvement of even BJP leaders in the scam of J&K Police Sub Inspector recruitment.

Aam Aadmi Party further stated that a trademark of transparent governance and zero tolerance to corruption has been set by AAP and even its leaders of Cabinet Minister status have not been spared after being found involved in corruption.

AAP further highlighted the achievement of party in providing fresh recruitment avenues with 10 lakh jobs to the youth by Delhi Government where as 26000 Government jobs have been notified by the party Government soon after assuming office in Punjab beside regularization of 32000 daily wagers and unregularised Government employees.