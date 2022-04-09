13 arrested for anti-national sloganeering inside Jamia Masjid in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 9: The Srinagar police arrested a total of 13 people in connection with anti-national and provocative sloganeering inside Jamia Masjid on Friday (April 9) in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the culmination of the Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid, about a dozen persons raised anti-national and provocative sloganeering and were later joined by a couple of others. A large gathering of around twenty-four thousand persons was present in the Masjid, the largest in recent history.

There was also an altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of Intezamia Committee of Jamia Masjid who tried to stop the sloganeering, which led to ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes.

“Later the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around,” the Srinagar police informed.

A case in this regard was registered in Nowhatta PS under sections 124A and 447 of IPC.

During the course of the investigation, raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators of the sloganeering, who were identified as Basharat Nabi Bhat from Hawal, Nowhatta and Umar Manzoor Sheikh from Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta. Both were apprehended and formally arrested in the case.

Eleven more accused were subsequently arrested in this case who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia masjid and at the gate.

Many more suspected persons are being examined and will be formally arrested as soon as their role clearly comes forth in this case. PSA dossiers of all these accused are being prepared for booking them under PSA act as well, the police said.

It also revealed during the initial investigation that the accused in furtherance of a “well-planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits” to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and create a law and order situation by provoking the attendees. Section 120B has also been invoked in this case, the J&K police added.

The Srinagar Police said an investigation in the case is underway and some more arrests are likely.

“Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt at disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously, strictest action under provisions of law will be taken against all those who get involved in such illegal activities. In addition to this, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all,” the police added. (Agencies)