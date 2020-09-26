12 more die of Corona in Jammu, toll crosses 300; 720 new cases

9 from Kunjwani, 3 SBI, 6 Domana, 2 in PDD +ve

Record 1154 recoveries in a day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Twelve more persons died of Coronavirus in Jammu region including a 23-year-old youth and four women while an all time high 1154 patients recovered in the region today where 720 new cases were reported including 301 in Jammu district alone, 298 of whom were locals.

Of 12 deaths, five were reported from Jammu district, two each Udhampur and Poonch and one each from Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

In the Rapid Antigen Testing, two cases were reported from Bawe Wali Gali/Gujjar Nagar, three Krishna Nagar, four Mishriwalla, two Pacci Dhakki, 16 Shankar Vihar Priya Darshani Lane in Ward No. 40, six Machine Domana and Shiv Mandir, three SBI Zonal Office Bahu Plaza, two PDD Division Parade, and nine from Langer Mohalla Kunjwani. Click here to watch video

A 23-year-old youth from Janipura in Jammu district, who was suffering from acute febrile illness, died in the GMC Jammu early today while an 85-year-old man from Talab Tillo and 63-year-old from Gangyal, who were suffering from Community Acquire Pneumonia and acute respiratory distress, died in the GMC Jammu. All of them were positive for COVID-19.

A 68-year-old man from Gangyal died at the home and tested positive for the virus posthumously while 53-year-old woman from Durga Nagar died of the virus in the GMC Jammu.

A 60-year-ol man from near Kamgar Masjid in Kishtwar district and 65-year-old male from Bus Stand Doda succumbed to the virus in the hospitals of their respective districts.

A 55-year-old man from Dharana and 65-year-old from Radio Station Mohalla died in Poonch while 55-year-old woman hailing from Hatli Morh in Kathua district succumbed to the virus.

A 75-year-old man from Chenani died in the District Hospital Udhampur.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has reached 306 including 164 in Jammu district, 30 Rajouri, 26 Doda, 21 Kathua, 19 Samba, 14 Udhampur, 12 Poonch, eight Ramban, seven Kishtwar and five in Reasi district.

Among 301 positive cases in Jammu district, 298 were locals.

Rajouri district reported 72 new cases including 55 in Rajouri town, six Darhal, four Sunderbani, three Kalakote and one each in Manjakote, Nowshera, Thanna Mandi and Kandi while 51 cases were reported from Poonch district including 11 from Poonch town, 14 Mandi, 12 Surankote, 13 Mendhar and seven travelers.

Of 39 positives in Rajouri, four each were shopkeepers, Government employees and police personnel, three Railways Police personnel, one Shrine Board staffer and an employee of Government High School Nomain among others.

An all time high 1154 patients were today cured in the Jammu region, the highest being 755 in Jammu district followed by 92 Udhampur, 82 Doda, 78 Samba, 59 Kathua, 39 Rajouri, 26 Poonch, 15 Ramban and eight in Kishtwar district.

Jammu region now has 26834 Corona cases. Of them, 10574 are active positives while 15954 have recovered. There have been 306 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 68 new cases. The death was reported from Leh district taking Corona toll to 57—24 in Leh and 33 in Kargil district.

Of 68 fresh cases, 54 were reported from Leh and 14 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has 4093 Corona cases. Of them, 1018 are active as 3018 have recovered from the virus.