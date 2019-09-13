118 new community radio stations to be set up: Javadekar

NEW DELHI: As many as 118 new community radio stations are in the process of being set up in various parts of the country, including in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts, north-east and Jammu and Kashmir, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

Community radio is a great way to communicate with the public and give opportunities to local artists, he said.

“We are going to expand community radio to many other areas which will start in a few months,” the Union Minister said. (AGENCIES)