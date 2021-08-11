114 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death Reported In Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, August 11: Jammu and Kashmir reported 114 fresh covid-19 cases even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 34 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 322885 in J&K.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 27 cases, Baramulla 11, Budgam 4, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 20, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 6, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 5, Shopian 0, Jammu 8, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 13, Doda 6, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include female (28) from Wahibugh Pul, female (30) from Sangerwani Pul, male (NA) from Fatima, female (58) and male (58) from Rajbagh, three females (34, 26, 23) from NA, female (45) from Malla Bagh, male (19) from Chatterhama, female (17) from DRDO Hospital, male (55) from Srinagar, male (45) and female (40) from HMT Srg and male (24) from Bandipora.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (30) from Nowgam Ang, two males (37, 5) and female (32) from Kamad Ang and ten males (47, 43, 36, 40, 37, 26, 37, 40, 28, 25) from HG Anantnag.

Meanwhile, one person from Jammu division succumbed to the virus, the officials said. So far 4393 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2154 in Jammu division and 2239 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 114 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 41 from Jammu Division and 73 from Kashmir Valley.

So far, 317195 people have recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1297 —547 in Jammu and 750 in Kashmir.

There was one confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. With this 38 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K so far, the officials added. (Agencies)