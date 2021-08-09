108 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported In J&K

JAMMU, August 9: Jammu and Kashmir reported 108 fresh covid-19 cases even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 43 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 65 from Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 322658 in J&K.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 20 cases, Baramulla 17 , Budgam 2, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 6, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 4, Shopian 1, Jammu 11, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 4, Doda 9, Kathua 0, Samba 2, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 2.

Meanwhile, one person from Jammu division succumbed to the virus, the officials said. So far 4390 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2151 in Jammu division and 2239 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 196 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 54 from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir Valley.

So far, 316957 people have recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1311—566 in Jammu and 745 in Kashmir.

There was no confirmed case of black fungus reported today. So far 37 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.