106 healthcare workers inoculated against COVID-19

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 1: A total of 106 healthcare workers, including 24 doctors, were inoculated against COVID-19 in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Ladakh Heart Foundation today.

The first Chief Medical Officer of Leh district, Dr Zhiwa Otzer (Retd) was among the 24 doctors given COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The other practising or retired doctors who were inoculated against COVID-19 included Eye Specialist Dr S.T Angchuk; Medical Superintendent, Dr Tsering Dorjey; Chief Medical Officer/Medical Superintendent, Dr Phunchok Angchuk; Medical Superintendent, P. Tsering; Anaesthetist, Dr Mohammad Ramzan; Director, Dr Kunzes Dolma; Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tsering Norphel; Assistant Director, Dr Yangchen Dolma; Medical Superintendent/Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nurbo Tsering; Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Tsering Wangchuk; District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr Rinchen Dorjey; Paediatrician, Dr Tsering Angchuk; Eye Consultant, Dr Motup Angmo; Pathologist, Dr Sonam Angmo; Medical Officer, Dr Shamim Ahmad; Physician, Dr Stanzin Rabyang; Medical Officer, Dr Javaid Ahmed; Paediatrician, Dr Zahid Hussain; Anaesthetist, Dr Tashi Tundup; Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Stanzin Sonam; ENT Specialist, Dr Nordan Otzer; Physician Dr Tashi Thinles and Dentist, Dr Fawaz Ahmad.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination started in Leh district on January 16.