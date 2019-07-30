10,360 pilgrims pay obeisance, about 3.32 lakh pilgrims have darshan so far

SRINAGAR: Yatra was progressing smoothly from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where 10,360 pilgrims paid obeisance on Tuesday, a Yatra official said this evening.

He said on the 30th day of the Yatra, 10,360 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date about 3,32 lakh Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave since the commencement of the annual Yatra from July 1. (AGENCIES)