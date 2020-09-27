102 ambulance services remained non-operational for over 3 years in J-K: CAG

JAMMU: The non-operationalisation of 102 ambulance services for over three years and deficiencies in procurement of medicines and equipment by the J-K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited came in for a sharp criticism by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as it released its audit findings of various public sector undertakings during 2017-18.

The CAG report on public sector undertakings (social, general and economic sectors) for the year ended March 31, 2018, said the audit on procurement of medicine and equipment by the JKMSC revealed delays in finalisation of rate contracts and consequent delay or non-procurement of drugs, instruments, machinery and equipment, thereby defeating the purpose of creation of the company. (AGENCIES)