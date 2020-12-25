100 political leaders, workers, OGWs to face preventive detention, PSA

After PDP, 3 NC leaders detained

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 25: Around 100 politicians, political workers, separatist leaders and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants will face preventive detention or will be booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in a new drive by administration in Kashmir to prevent “breach of peace”.

Days after three People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders were detained, police took into custody three leaders of National Conference (NC) during last three days. Hilal Ahmad Lone son of Member Parliament and senior NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone was today arrested from Naidkhai area of Bandipora district.

Shabir Ahmad Kulley was yesterday arrested after he was on way to Nawi Subhe party headquarters in Srinagar. And former legislator Shoukat Ahmad Ganai is also under detention for last three days.

A senior official said these leaders are under preventive detention under Section 1107/151 CrPC. He said that they were arrested as there were apprehensions of breach of peace.

Police have also arrested 10 separatist leaders including Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar son of Abdul Samad of Pattan who is presently living in Gogji Bagh area of Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Mir alias Molvi son of Rehmatullah of Bandipora who was presently living in Aloocha Bagh area of Srinagar, Mohammad Amin Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Poshkar in district Budgam, Imtiyaz Ahmad Taploo son of Ghulam Mohidin Taploo of Anchar in Soura area of Srinagar, Sajjad Ahmad Malla son of Bashir Ahmad Malla of Anchar in Soura area of Srinagar, Asif Latief Kandoo son of Ghulam Mohdin Kandoo of Anchar in Soura area of Srinagar, Wajid Fayaz Sofi son of Fayaz Ahmad Sofi of Inderhama Srinagar, Nayeem Ahmad Hajam son of Ghulam Hassan Hajam of New Theed Harwan in district Srinagar, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi son of Ghulam Mohammad Bakshi of Bemina Srinagar and Javed Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Zainakadal Srinagar. They are all under preventive detention.

The senior official said that besides PDP, NC and separatist leaders, several Jamat-e-Islami activists and Over Ground Workers of militants are among 75 persons arrested so far. All of them are under preventive detention.

Three PDP leaders Nayeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were arrested on December 21, a day before the counting of votes in District Development Council polls.

A source said that there may be more arrests in the coming days and some of these leaders may be booked under PSA.

In the meantime, the NC today condemned the arrest spree of mainstream political leaders in Kashmir.

A statement issued by the party said that the message from the results of DDC elections was loud and clear that it was the democracy that had triumphed, but far from doing justice with the people by respecting their decision, nasty tactics are being employed to undermine the verdict of people by witch-hunting of political leaders.

The party spokesman condemned the arrest of party leaders Hilal Akbar Lone, Shoukat Ganai and Shabir Ahmed Kullay.

“Falling to make any mark in the recently concluded DDC polls and coaxing to win over crossovers democratically, the powers that be are now resorting to witch-hunting and undue intimidation of political leaders. The arrest of JKNC party leaders Hilal Lone and Shabir Ahmed Kullay is a case in point. Kullay was arrested yesterday after he had led a DDC member to meet party high command. In another instance, Hilal Lone was also bundled out in Naidkhai area of North Kashmir. District President Shopian Showkat Ahmed Ganaie is also under detention for three days now; the grounds of detention have not been made known by the administration as yet,” he said, demanding immediate release of detained leaders.