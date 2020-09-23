10 women, 2 youth, prisoner among 21 fresh Corona casualties in Jammu

Advisor faces tough situation in GMC; suspends X-En, Dy MS

MC president, ex-MLA, 6 Ramnagar PS cops test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 23: Jammu region today recorded single day highest 21 Corona casualties, 10 of them women, a prisoner from District Jail Rajouri and two youth in their twenties, and 646 new cases including Doda Municipal Committee Chairman and prominent National Conference leader Ved Prakash Gupta, former MLA Chenani and Congress leader Krishan Chander Bhagat, seven doctors and six police constables of Ramnagar Police Station while Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar had to face tough questions at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu over deteriorating healthcare including one death reportedly due to lack of oxygen supply as the GMC administration served suspension notices to several Nurses and other staff for unauthorized absence from the duties.

A record 1578 patients recovered today in the region which took number of recoveries to 13035 as against active positives of 11544. This was after several days that number of recoveries surpassed the active cases. Click here to watch video

Following surge in deaths and Corona positive cases and complaints over inadequate healthcare facilities in the GMC Jammu, Bhatnagar rushed to the hospital but was confronted with some tough questions by the media persons and an attendant of a patient protested in front of him saying her kin was not even being administered blood in the hospital. GMC Principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and other senior doctors accompanying the Advisor had no reply. The Advisor, however, accompanied the attendant to see her kin and make arrangements for the treatment.

He also ordered inquiry into death of patient reportedly due to lack of oxygen supply and assured all corrective measures. However, the patients and their attendants lamented that senior doctors still remained elusive and said not only the COVID but even non-COVID patients are not being examined leading to virtual chaos in the GMC Jammu, which is otherwise known as premier institution of the region. Many people said the patients requiring regular treatment for different ailments are suffering as doctors were examining very few patients in the OPDs. They were of the view that one hospital in Jammu City should be reserved for non-COVID patients exclusively.

Bhatnagar evaded reply to a question that Director Health Services Dr Renu Sharma and VIPs like BJP president Ravinder Raina are being treated for Coronavirus in Narayana Hospital Katra while common man has been left in the lurch and wasn’t finding proper healthcare facilities even in the GMC Jammu. The people said the Government should direct private hospitals to reserve some beds for Corona patients also.

However, as a follow up of Bhatnagar’s visit to the GMC Jammu and review of oxygen shortage in COVID-19 care areas, Health and Medical Education Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo this evening ordered suspension of Tejinder Singh Soodan, Incharge Executive Engineer, Hospital Division of Mechanical Engineering Department Jammu and Dr Deepak Kumar, Medical Officer, presently working as Incharge Deputy Medical Superintendent of Super Specialty Hospital Jammu with the responsibility of managing oxygen supply in the GMC Jammu. Dr Harjeet Rai, Medical Officer will replace Dr Deepak Kumar.

The GMC administration on the other served suspension notices to number of Nurses, Nursing Orderlies and Safai Karamcharis for unauthorized absence from the duties. The administration proposed to serve notices to all those who are on unauthorized absence or had prolonged their quarantine period.

Of 21 Corona deaths today, six were reported from Jammu district, four Samba, three Rajouri, two each in Kathua, Doda and Ramban districts and one each in Poonch and Kishtwar.

A 22-year-old youth from Flora Nagbani in Jammu district and 25-year-old from Sindra in Doda died of Bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (B/CAP) and Epilepsy in the GMCs of Jammu and Doda respectively. Both were positive for COVID-19. A 42-year-old woman from Paloura in Akhnoor who was also suffering from B/CAP succumbed to the virus this evening.

A 60-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar, 54-year-old female from Jagti Migrant Colony Nagrota, 55-year-old man from Paloura and 70-year-old woman from Gorkha Nagar in Bagh-e-Bahu died of co-morbidities and Coronavirus today in Jammu district.

An under trial prisoner from District Jail Rajouri who was admitted in the GMC Rajouri for being COVID positive died in the hospital this evening. He hailed from Mendhar. Two more deaths were also reported from Rajouri district including a 38-year-old woman from Darhal and 64-year-old man from Jabba Nowshera, both of whom died in the GMC Rajouri. They were positive for pathogen and had some other ailments too.

Four deaths were reported from Samba district today including a 38-year-old man from Khara Madana, Purmandal, 60-year-old female from Dhyansar in Bari Brahmana, 66-year-old woman from Vijaypur and 78-year-old man from Rajpura, who were co-morbid and positive for pathogen.

A 75-year-old woman from Thathri Doda died of acute respiratory distress and Corona positive in the GMC Doda.

Two deaths were reported in Ramban district. A 45-year-old man from Tajinihal Ukheral in Banihal tehsil suffering from cancer and 59-year-old woman from Sangaldan having intestinal infection died in SKIMS Srinagar where they were under treatment and had tested positive for the virus.

Of two Corona fatalities in Kathua district, one was a 65-year-old man from Marheen who died in the GMC Kathua and another 72-year-old man from Dayalachak, who died in Raj hospital Pathankot. Both had ailments and were tested positive for COVID-19 during the treatment.

A 55-year-old woman died of the virus in District Hospital Kishtwar. She hailed from the town.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has reached 273.

As many as 230 positive cases for COVID-19 were reported from Jammu district today, 212 of them locals. As many as 89 persons tested positive during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district. They include seven from Bishnah, four Dansal, four Marh, one Pallanwala, four RS Pura and two Sohanjana.

Ved Prakash Gupta, Chairman Doda Municipal Committee from National Conference and Congress leader and former MLA from Chenani Krishan Chander Bhagat today tested positive for the virus in Doda and Udhampur districts respectively. Six SPOs from Ramnagar Police Station in Udhampur district also tested positive today, taking total positives from the Police Station to eight.

Two employees of SBI Kud, one from J&K Bank and one official each from PHE and Health Department tested positive in Udhampur district.

Among 74 positives in Rajouri, 37 belonged to Rajouri town, Manjakote and Darhal eight each, Sunderbani 7, Nowshera 5, Kalakote 4, Thanna Mandi 3 and Kandi 2.

Of 44 positives in Poonch district, 31 belonged to Surankote alone, nine Mendhar, two each Mandi and Poonch while five were travelers.

A record number of 1578 patients today recovered in Jammu region including 1069 in Jammu district alone besides 200 in Udhampur, 60 Kathua, 55 Reasi, 48 each Rajouri and Doda, 26 Kishtwar and 24 each Samba, Poonch and Ramban districts.

With this, Jammu region now has 24848 Corona cases including 11544 active positives as 13035 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 46 cases.

A 76-year-old woman from Zanskar died of the virus in Kargil district taking Corona toll to 51-21 in Leh and 30 in Kargil.

Of 46 new cases, 30 were reported from Leh and 16 in Kargil which took the UT’s Corona tally to 3933 and active cases to 1038 as 2844 have recovered.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chauhan today declared various localities of the district as containment/ Red Zones.

The Containment Zones include Muthi Gaon, near Matador Stand and Purkhoo Camp, North falling under Police Station Domana, Rajpura and Lane No. 6, near Government School New Plot falling under Police Station Bakshi Nagar, Ram Vihar Ward No. 35, Janipur falling under Police Station Janipur, Rajiv Nagar, Narwal falling under Police Station Trikuta Nagar, Near KC Hyundai, Channi Rama falling under Police Station Trikuta Nagar/Channi, Ward No. 40, Poonch House, Talab Tillo falling under Police Station Nawabad, Ward No. 9, R.S. Pura (Chohala Mohalla) falling under Police Station, R.S. Pura and Nai Basti, Gajansoo Marh falling under Police Station Kanna Chak have been declared as Containment/Red zones.