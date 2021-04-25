10 die, 1533 test +ve in Valley

Corona curfew disrupts life in Kashmir, KU postpones exams

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Kashmir today reported a surge in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths with 1533 testing positive and 10 dying of the infection taking the death toll to 2147.

Click here to watch video

Those who tested positive include 110 non-local labourers. An official said that as many as 110 non-local labourers, who arrived in Kashmir last week, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

The official said that they collected 190 samples of non-local labourers three day ago, among whom 110 labourers have tested positive. Majority of these infected labourers were working with Border Roads Organization (BRO) in Ladakh region.

“All positive cases have been sent to COVID care centres at two hotels in the Qazigund area where public movement has been restricted,” he said.

In the meantime, 5 more localities in Srinagar were declared Contaminated Zones after surge in positive cases in these localities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad in a tweet informed that Rainawari, Dalgate, Buchpora, Soura and Lal Bazaar areas in Srinagar have been declared as Containment Zones.

The University of Kashmir postponed all its offline PG and UG examinations till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances, even as it decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed upto and including Wednesday (April 28).

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity’s advisory committee, chaired in online mode by Prof Neelofar Khan.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, shall continue to be held by the teaching departments.

In the meantime, the Corona curfew that was imposed last night in Kashmir was enforced strictly across the Valley today. Police and CRPF had established checkpoints and barricaded the roads to enforce the curfew. Only those people with emergencies were allowed to cross the barricades.

The shops and business establishments were closed. However, Chemist shops and those selling essentials were allowed to operate. The roads including the National Highway were deserted.

And those who tested positive include 748 from Srinagar, Baramulla 200, Budgam 137, Pulwama 72, Kupwara 114, Anantnag 108, Bandipora 24, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 78 and Shopian 17.

Moreover, reports said, 866 more COVID-19 patients have recovered including 639 from Kashmir. The number of active cases has raced to 19558 in J&K including 11369 in Kashmir.